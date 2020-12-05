Kanawa County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man; car and phone found

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Gordon Massie was reported missing from South Charleston, at about 10 p.m., December 2nd, 2020. Massie normally gets home, which is along Chestnut Road in South Charleston, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. His vehicle, which also held his phone, was located overnight in South Charleston.

Deputies say he was not at work in Buffalo on Wednesday and hasn’t spoken to family since Wednesday morning. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, or anonymously send information through their website.