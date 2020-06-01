Kanawha Blvd. to close Sundays in June, July

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street in Charleston each Sunday in June and July. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says all lanes will close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 8 p.m.
“We are closing this section of the Boulevard in order the allow social distancing space for those who would already be using the area for exercise and safe outdoor time,” says Goodwin. “There won’t be any activities – just safe areas for walking, biking and running. This is not being done so that folks can congregate.”
