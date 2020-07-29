Kanawha Boulevard to close each Sunday in August

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) – Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street each Sunday in August.
All lanes will close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 8 p.m.
“The Kanawha Boulevard closure was extremely successful during the months of June and July. Folks have enjoyed getting out of the house and participating in physical activity in a safe manner. With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, it is still important to provide people with safe, outdoor recreation.”City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin
