Kanawha Boulevard to close each Sunday in August

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) – Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street each Sunday in August.

All lanes will close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 8 p.m.

“The Kanawha Boulevard closure was extremely successful during the months of June and July. Folks have enjoyed getting out of the house and participating in physical activity in a safe manner. With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, it is still important to provide people with safe, outdoor recreation.” City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories