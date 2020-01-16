Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health votes in favor of eliminating indoor vaping in public

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – All board members of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department have voted in favor of eliminating indoor vaping in public locations.

In December, the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health opened a 30 day public comment period on a proposed regulation eliminating electronic smoking devices in public places.

The health department hosted a meeting to give the public an opportunity to comment on the proposal, but no one at the meeting offered comments. However, through email, they received 18 for the ban, two against the ban, and 17 unclassified votes.

When the meeting was first announced, Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young said, “It would be similar to the current indoor smoking ban. It would restrict people from vaping in schools, clinics, restaurants, outside of hospitals — places that people are already not smoking.”

