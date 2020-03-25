CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 13 as of March 25.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV extends state tax deadline to July 15
- Combined team tests for Coronavirus at Brookdale Charleston Gardens
- UC canceling traditional spring graduation ceremonies
- Huntington District teams to evaluate facilities for alternate-care-sites in WV
- Ohio University student tests positive for COVID-19
- KY Gov. Beshear provides COVID-19 update
- White House coronavirus Task Force plans Wednesday briefing
- Starbucks giving free coffee to US healthcare workers, first responders
- Coalition asks Justice to sign executive order reducing jail populations amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Kanawha-Charleston Health Department: 13 total cases of COVID-19 in county