CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is giving a live update on COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
KCHD Director Dr. Sherri Young was joined by leaders from the city and county for the briefing. She says at this time, the county is reporting a total of 154 positive cases in the county, with 93 active and 61 closed. The county also reports a total of three deaths.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing
- Multiple arrests after drugs and explosive device found in Calhoun County
- Kanawha-Charleston Health Department gives COVID-19 briefing
- Boyd County reports one new COVID-19 case and 15 total recoveries
- Kanawha County Sheriff looking for missing teen in St. Albans
- Ohio extends foster care service for young people turning 18 and 21
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Republican lawmakers oppose vote-by-mail push for June primary
- Man wanted in WV tracked to Augusta County, Virginia; considered armed and dangerous
- US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000 as some states ease restrictions
- President Trump takes to Twitter to endorse WV Gov. ‘Big Jim’ Justice