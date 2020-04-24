Kanawha-Charleston Health Department gives COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is giving a live update on COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

KCHD Director Dr. Sherri Young was joined by leaders from the city and county for the briefing. She says at this time, the county is reporting a total of 154 positive cases in the county, with 93 active and 61 closed. The county also reports a total of three deaths.

