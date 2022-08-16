CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) will offer free tetanus shots to people working in the Eastern Kanawha County flash flood zone.

A team from the health department will be administering the shots at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, located at 187 Point Lick Drive in Charleston, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KCHD has a limited supply of vaccines that will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

The health department says another shipment of the vaccine is expected to come later this week.