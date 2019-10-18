Kanawha-Charleston Health Department honors Fire Awareness Month

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WOWK) – October is Fire Awareness Month. Today Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young welcomed state and local leaders to highlight the importance of fire safety and prevention.

Doctor Young also wanted to say thank you to first responders after she and her family were involved in an explosion and fire last year. Young says she’s thankful for those involved in saving her and her family’s lives.

“Our first responders, 911 operators, they do not have an easy job. They are called in the middle of the night. They come out in the worst of worse conditions to see people in the worse conditions. And they are the heroes that are running towards the fire, and I just wanted to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Dr. Young said.

Dr. Young also gave out books that her daughter wrote about a cat they found living in the rubble of their destroyed home.

