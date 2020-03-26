Kanawha-Charleston Health Department provides COVID-19 updates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says Dr. Sherri Young and officials from the city of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 developments at 2:30.
