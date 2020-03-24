Kanawha-Charleston Health Department: Six COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Executive director of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department Dr. Sherri Young confirms Kanawha County now has a total of six positive cases of COVID-19.

Young also urged essential businesses that will remain open during Gov. Justice’s stay-at-home order to limit the number of customers they serve at one time to promote an environment of social distancing.

“We must stay vigilant and continue to stay apart so we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” Young said.

Young says the most recent case came in about an hour ago and the patient is doing well. Five of the patients are hospitalized, and the sixth is at home.

Young recommends travelers from high-transmission areas isolate themselves for 14 days after arriving in the state and should monitor themselves for symptoms related to COVID-19 such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

