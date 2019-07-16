Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to offer walk-in clinic for school-required vaccines

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer walk-in clinic hours for school-required vaccines from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM starting Monday, August 5th, through Friday, August 9th, 2019. They say no appointment is necessary on those days.

Students must have their immunization records and insurance information and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free or reduced-cost immunizations through the Vaccines for Children Program are also available for those without insurance coverage.

The KCHD says parents can beat the crowd by scheduling an appointment for the vaccines with their health care provider or the Health Department. To schedule an appointment with the Health Department, call 304-348-8080.

While getting back-to-school immunizations is also a great time to talk with a health care provider about additional recommended vaccines.

The state of West Virginia requires new school enterers to show proof of the following vaccines:

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP or Tdap)

Polio

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Hepatitis B

Students entering seventh grade must show proof of:

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis

Meningococcal

Students entering 12th grade must have proof of: