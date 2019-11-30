Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association breaks Black Friday adoption record

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association broke the record for the number of adoptions at it’s annual Black Friday Adoption Sale yesterday. The event helps the shelter, which was at full compacity, adopt out dogs and cats to their forever homes.

110 animals found their new best friends yesterday, beating last year’s record of 93 adoptions. The shelter says 56 dogs and 54 cats were adopted.

During the event, dogs and cats, excluding puppies and pure breeds were adopted free of charge. The Black Friday deals also offered free spay and neuter, vaccinations, microchipping and 30 days of free pet insurance.

For more information on the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, visit their website.

