Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association hosts annual ‘Furry Feast’ event

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A local animal shelter is making sure our furry friends also have a nice meal this Thanksgiving.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association held its annual “Furry Feast” where volunteers come out and walk dogs before they enjoy a meal of their own. The KCHA says they also hold this event so their dogs become more socialized.

“The Better socialized an animal is, the faster they can get adopted. So if an animal has been comfortable around other animals, they get adopted so much faster because it’s easier to integrate them into a new home,” says Sarah Tolley with the KCHA.

Tomorrow the KCHA will also hold its annual Black Friday event where cats and kittens are free to approved adopters and dog adoption fees can also go as low as zero dollars.