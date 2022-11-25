CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association hosted it’s annual Black Friday Adoption Event this year with extended hours.

Between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., the shelter had dogs, cats, kittens as well as puppies over 25 lbs. available for adoption with a fully-sponsored adoption fee, meaning the cost for their new fur-ever families is free!

The generous sponsorship was provided by Optimum in honor of Cassie Johnson and her deep love for animals.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, deworming, and a flea and tick treatment. Adopters also received exclusive coupons to the local Petco through KCHA’s partnership with Petco Love.