Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association offers ‘St. Pitty’s Day’ special to help with over-crowding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s a packed house at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. They have around 160 dogs and 30 cats right now. That’s a big jump from their average number for this time of year of 80 dogs and 20 cats.

The KCHA is having their “St. Pitty’s Day Special” to help get pets adopted. It offers a number of pitbulls and pit-mixes for either zero or thirty-five dollars. Shelter officials say this special is a great chance to get to know how special the pitbull breed is.

“With pitties one of the biggest misconceptions is they’re an aggressive breed. Pitties are actually called the nanny breed they are so good with kids they are very protective of their people. They are so loving and a lot of times they are couch potatoes,” says Sarah Tolley with the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.

KCHA is open all weekend from noon to five.