Kanawha Charleston Humane Association works to adopt ‘wobbly’ kitten

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Meet “Seta”! He’s a 10-week old orange tabby at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association that is just a little wobbly due to a disease called Cerebellar Hypoplasia.

Cerebellar Hypoplasia, or “CH,” most commonly happens when the kitten’s brain isn’t developed properly in the womb

CH causes a cat to have trouble keeping balance and they often appear wobbly, but they can still live a long, happy and healthy life.

Zac Turley, the cat manager for KCHA, says “They find ways to work around it and live with it really”

Right now Tonia McCarty is fostering the kitten so he has room to stretch and explore. She says Seta’s disability does not overshadow his sweet personality. “They compensate their love and attention for their disability”

Tonia says the kitten helps with her own son’s challenges, “He’s mildly autistic so we have a lot of issues with him and stuff but he gets upset real easily so when he gets upset this cat always senses that so the kitten will go up to him and want love and attention from him.”

Tonia says that can really benefit someone in a special needs home, “Honestly, someone that has some sort of disability would make a great fit for this cat because it is very affectionate.”

Seta needs just a little extra attention, but he will be sure to return the favor

You can learn more about Seta and the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association on their website, https://adoptcharleston.com.