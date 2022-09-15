CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury will hear a case for a man charged with murder in Kanawha County.

In Kanawha County Magistrate Court today, Thursday, Sept. 15, Magistrate Pete Lopez found enough evidence to turn over the case against Vestal Harper to a grand jury.

Harper is accused of 1st-degree murder in the shooting death of 72-year-old Nancy Belcher. The shooting happened around 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road in the Kanawha City area.

Witnesses tell 13 News many people were out and about at the time, on typical evening walks or cutting grass, when the shooting took place, and some neighbors said they heard the gunshots.

When officers first arrived on scene, they found the suspect, identified as Vestal Fredrick Harper, 76, leaving in a vehicle. He was quickly stopped and detained by officers.

According to the CPD, while some of the responding officers detained the suspect, additional officers found Belcher had been shot multiple times. She died at the scene, officers say.

Harper was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree murder. He is currently in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

If found guilty, Harper could face life in prison.