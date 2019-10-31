Kanawha Co. firefighter uses podcast to help first responders

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Ryan Pennington has been in the fire service in West Virginia for nearly 25 years. Recently, he started diving into the world of digital media and that’s when Jumpseat Radio was born. It’s a podcast made for men and women in the fire service, anyone from a returning chief to a day one rookie.

“I want to take my platform and put it where the attention is so that way people can learn in a comfortable environment,” says Pennington.

His platform reaches more than 18,000 people. He travels around the country and sometimes the world exchanging stories and experiences in an effort to help others.

“So we can bring Southern California back to Appalachia and take Appalachia back to Newfoundland,” Pennington adds.

The podcast covers more than just skills and tips, he also uses his platform to address more serious issues that aren’t traditionally talked about in the fire service.

“We are in a crisis in the emergency services and the medical profession with suicide…I think it’s something that’s always been there but something with the platforms we have right now we can bring attention to it,” he adds.

“Imagine running on a treadmill and hearing ‘hey it’s okay to go to mental health counseling and here are the folks that have done it maybe that can lead them to go reach out for help. If I can take that message back to these firefighters heck we might be able to save a life one day,” says Pennington.

The podcast airs a new episode with a new message each week.

