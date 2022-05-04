CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Public Library is reopening its main branch in Downtown Charleston on Monday, May 9th at 9:30 a.m.

The library has undergone a massive two-year makeover which includes renovations to the existing floors, a Sky Bridge over Quarrier Street, and over 20,000 square feet of new space.

The library closed in March of 2020 and construction began in June of that year. Since then, the Main Library has operated on a limited basis at the Charleston Town Center.

The remodel was funded in its entirety through private donations. These donations totaled over $32 million dollars, making it one of the biggest private construction projects in the nation.

“We are so excited to be back in our permanent home,” said Erika Connelly, KCPL Library Director. “Our

new building promises to be, not only a showcase for the library system, but an exciting, modern gathering

place for the entire community.”

There are several new features and programs at the Main Library including an Idea Lab, which has 3D Printers and virtual reality (VR) technology available to patrons. Also newly opened is a Tool Library that will loan out everything from power tools to cement mixers, a coffee shop run by Mea Cuppa, and much more.

The library’s grand reopening on May 9 will include opening remarks from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, County Commission President Kent Carper, and Kanawha County School Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow.

For more information about the Kanawha County Public Library, please visit their website.