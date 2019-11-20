Kanawha Co. school gets shoe donation for 200 students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The energy at Chamberlain Elementary School was through the roof on Wednesday morning all thanks to one pair of shoes…or one pair for each of the 200 students at the school!

“It feels like Christmas morning but with shoes,” says Mady Ross, a Chamberlain Elementary counselor.

Chamberlain received a grant from Shoes That Fit, an organization that believes a new pair of shoes can help kids thrive in school. With holiday bills starting to add up, a brand new pair of shoes is one less thing that parents and students have to worry about.

“It’s a huge blessing the kids when they know it’s shoe day they get so excited…a harder income family something like this takes a load off my shoulders,” Krista Holtman, a parent of two Chamberlain students.

Chamberlain is a Title I school which means they see a high number of children facing poverty, so the shoes help them shine.

The Shoes That Fit organization says that 70% percent of their schools report an increase in physical activity and 40% report higher attendance.

