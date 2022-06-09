CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission filed an objection to Appalachian Power’s request for a $297 million rate increase.

In a press release, the Commission said that the increase would add an average of $18.41 to individual customers’ monthly electric bills starting on Sept. 1 if the Public Service Commission approves the rate hike.

“The Public Service Commission (PSC) must recognize APCo’s request for what it is – flagrant price gouging of the thousands of residents and businesses that are held captive to APCo’s monopoly,” the Commission said in its filing. “It is far past time for the PSC to do what is right when it comes to the cost of electricity. The PSC must reject APCo’s outrageous $297 million request in its entirety.”

The Public Service Commission will hold four public hearings on the issue:

June 22 at the Ohio County Courthouse in Wheeling (5:30 p.m.)

June 27 at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton (5:30 p.m.)

June 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington (5:30 p.m.)

July 26 at PSC headquarters in Charleston (5:30 p.m.)

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper plans to appear and testify at one or more of those hearings.