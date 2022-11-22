KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia.

In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said, “I understand that cost of doing business has gone up due to the rapid inflation we have seen recently. However, any utility rate increase must be reviewed by the Public Service Commission to see what unintended consequences may occur. I worry this will only leave more trash and waste on the side of our roads and in our rivers.”

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said that the commission will ask legislators to take a look at the increase, adding that automatic rate increases without approval are not fair, “especially with Waste Management’s service record” in the area.