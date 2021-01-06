Kanawha County adds appointment times to vaccine clinic

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Update 2:55 p.m. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has said all appointments for Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic are now filled.

Future appointments will be announced on a later date.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is opening more appointment slots for Friday’s vaccination clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The KCHD says it anticipates receiving extra doses of the Moderna vaccine. The original estimate was for 170 doses. The clinic is for those age 80 and older and the original appointments filled quickly Tuesday morning.

To accommodate an expected high call volume at the health department, the KCHD has made additional phone lines available and asks callers not to leave voicemails, but call back instead. They say the appointments could be filled by the time they are able to respond to voicemails.

To make an appointment for the clinic, call (304) 357-5157. KCHD officials say they will not be accepting walk-ins at Friday’s clinic. Parking will be available in the Coliseum parking garage and at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center. They say those who aren’t able to walk to the clinic from their vehicle should indicate the information while making their appointments so someone can administer the dose at their vehicles.