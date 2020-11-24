Kanawha County adds more than 80 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The number brings Kanawha County to 5,494 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 5,042 confirmed cases and 452 probable cases. Health officials are reporting no new deaths in the county. The total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 136.

The county has the state’s highest number of COVID-19 cases, nearly 2,400 more cases than Monongalia County, which has the second-highest total, reported at 3,107 cases by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as of 10 a.m. this morning, Nov. 24.

Of those cases, the KCHD says 1,086 of those cases remain active. 95 more people in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 4,272 recoveries.

The county is currently yellow on the state’s County Alert System map, with a positivity rate of 3.71%

The KCHD also says the drive-up COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Shawnee Sports Complex will now take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.