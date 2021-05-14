Kanawha County adjusts mask rules in some county buildings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents and county personnel going to some Kanawha County buildings will no longer need a face mask if they are fully vaccinated, according to the Kanawha County Commission.

To adhere to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s modified executive order on masks, county officials say fully vaccinated individuals will not need to wear face coverings in the Courthouse on 409 Virginia Street, the Voter’s Registration Office and the W. Kent Carper Justice and Public Safety complex.

During his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, Justice said West Virginians who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. The governor’s announcement comes less than a day after the CDC updated its guidelines to say fully vaccinated individuals only needed to wear masks in crowded areas such as buses, planes or hospital settings.

However, the governor did say private businesses and organizations could still require customers and guests to wear masks if they choose to do so.

The county commission says the 13th Judicial Circuit’s Judicial Order from May 11, 2020, requiring facial coverings for anyone who enters the Judicial Building will remain in effect the court takes further action.