Kanawha County approves ‘Hero Pay’ for county employees on COVID-19’s frontlines

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County employees on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon see a pay increase thanks to a new order from the Kanawha County Commission.

Commissioners unanimously approved an order granting “Hero Pay,” something aimed to help the first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual, emergency meeting Tuesday evening.

“I know I have had the absolute privilege of talking to our first responders,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says. “Not a single county first responders has failed to answer the call and show up.”

Under the order, the county’s “Heroes” will temporarily see a pay increase of $4 per hour.

According to a statement sent to 13 News from county officials, the order includes but is not limited to; deputy sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys, emergency managers, custodians, maintenance workers, circuit clerks, county clerks, sheriff’s tax, and all county employees who are, “risking personal health and safety during this unprecedented pandemic.”

“First responders have a dangerous job on a normal day, and now they are working during a public health crisis at a great risk to themselves and their families,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says. “This is a way for us to show our respect and gratitude.”

The increase will remain throughout the entire state of emergency or until cancelled by commissioners.

“This is an unprecedented time, unheard of really,” Carper says. “I mean, really, this is the least we can do to show our appreciation.”

In addition to the “Hero Pay,” commissioner also addressed COVID-19 healthcare costs for employees. The county says it will waive any co-pay costs for county employees diagnosed with COVID-19.

