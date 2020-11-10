Kanawha County Assessor’s Office closes front office due to COVID-19

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office says another employee has tested positive for COVID-19, and the front office will be closed until Monday, Nov. 16.

Assessor Sallie Robinson says employees who were in contact with the person have been notified. She also says a request for the National Guard to sanitize the office space where the employee worked is being made.

This is the fifth employee in the office to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with the most recent reported Saturday, Nov. 7.

“My thoughts and prayers are with my employee and their family at this time. I am also

concerned for my employees who had contact with the positive employee, and we are

arranging testing for those employees. We continue to follow guidelines for the office

issued by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department,” Robinson said.

Robinson says while the front office will be closed, anyone needing personal property tickets will still be able to obtain those.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.