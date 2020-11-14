Kanawha County Assessor’s office extends closure for two weeks due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has extended the front office closure for another two weeks after another employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Kanawha County Assessor Sallie Robinson says the front office will be closed until Monday, Nov. 30.
This is the sixth employee in the office to test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with the most recent reported Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“My concern is for the employees in my office who have already tested positive for this virus and their families that have been affected as well. My continued thoughts and prayers are with them. As a result of the positive cases there are several employees who have already been quarantined. We are having additional employees tested, based on guidelines from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.”Sallie Robinson, Assessor
Officials say anyone who needs assistance from the Assessor’s Office should the office at (304)-357-0250 or email at assessor@kanawha.us
