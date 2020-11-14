Kanawha County Assessor’s office extends closure for two weeks due to COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has extended the front office closure for another two weeks after another employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County Assessor Sallie Robinson says the front office will be closed until Monday, Nov. 30.

This is the sixth employee in the office to test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with the most recent reported Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“My concern is for the employees in my office who have already tested positive for this virus and their families that have been affected as well. My continued thoughts and prayers are with them. As a result of the positive cases there are several employees who have already been quarantined. We are having additional employees tested, based on guidelines from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.” Sallie Robinson, Assessor

Officials say anyone who needs assistance from the Assessor’s Office should the office at (304)-357-0250 or email at assessor@kanawha.us