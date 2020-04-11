Kanawha County at 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County is 88 as of this afternoon.

Officials say the count was 89 Saturday morning but was adjusted down because one patient who KCHD tested is a resident of another county.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

