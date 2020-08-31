Kanawha County bailiff tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office bailiff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.
The sheriff says the bailiff has mild symptoms and appears to be doing well.
“Our Bailiff is in my thoughts and prayers, as well as his family,” Rutherford said. “And we all wish him a speedy recovery.”
The sheriff’s department has taken proper precautions advised by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and those who had direct contact with the person are self-isolating, according to Rutherford.
