Kanawha County bailiff tests positive for COVID-19

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office bailiff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.

The sheriff says the bailiff has mild symptoms and appears to be doing well.

“Our Bailiff is in my thoughts and prayers, as well as his family,” Rutherford said. “And we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

The sheriff’s department has taken proper precautions advised by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and those who had direct contact with the person are self-isolating, according to Rutherford.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories