Kanawha County BOE announces summer meal program dates, locations

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has released the dates and times for serving or picking up summer meals through the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.
The West Virginia Department of Education has said the program ensures children ages 18 and under facing food insecurity continue to receive free, nutritious meals during the summer when they do not have access to the School Breakfast or National School Lunch programs.
For the program, breakfast and lunch are open to all children 18-years-old and younger who want to participate.
“A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months,” BOE officials said.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please call the office of Child Nutrition at (304)348-6660.
The KCBOE says their locations will be as follows:
Sites for Monday through Friday from June 7 to June 30, 2021 include:
For onsite students, breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Parent pickup meals for breakfast and lunche will be available only from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Alban Elementary at 2030 Harrison Ave, St. Albans, WV, (304)722-0234
- Ben Franklin Vocational at 500 28th Street, Dunbar, WV, (304) 766-0369
- Bridgeview Elementary at 5100 Ohio Street, So. Charleston, WV, (304)766-0383
- Carver Career Center at 4799 Midland Trail Drive, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1965
- Central Elementary at 900 Helene St, St. Albans, WV, (304)722-0226
- Chesapeake Elementary at 13620 McCorkle, Chesapeake, WV, (304)949-1121
- Dunbar Intermediate at 1320 Myers Ave, Dunbar, WV, (304)766-1570
- Flinn Elementary at 2206 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1959
- MCS Westside Elementary at 100 Florida St, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1902
- Midland Trail Elementary at 200 Ferry Street, Diamond, WV, (304)949-1823
- Overbrook Elementary at 218 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6179
- Pt Harmony Elementary at 5312 Big Tyler Rd, Cross Lanes, WV, (304)776-3482
- Pinch Elementary at 300 South Pinch Road, Elkview, WV, (304)348-1943
- William J. Raglin Center at 115 Marshall Ave, Dunbar, WV, (304)348-1942
- Shoals Elementary at 100 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1900
- Sissonville Elementary at 8324 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV, (304)348-1961
- Weberwood Elementary at 732 Gordon Drive, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1924
Meals will be served at the following sites on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only from June 8 to July 28, 2021.
Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m.
- Capital High School at 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6500
- George Washington HS at 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV, (304)348-7748
- Herbert Hoover HS at 5090 Elk River Road N, Elkview, WV, (304)348-1947
- McKinley Middle School at 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV, (304) 722-0218
- Nitro HS at 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV, (304)755-2451
- Riverside HS at 101 Warrior Way, Belle, WV, (304)348-1996
- Sissonville HS at 6100 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV, (304)348-1954
- South Charleston HS at One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV, (304)766-0352
Meals will be served daily at the following sites Mondays through Fridays from July 1 to Aug. 4, 2021.
Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. for on-site students and parent pick up meals for breakfast and lunch will only be available from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Central Elementary at 900 Helene St, St. Albans, WV, (304)722-0226
- Shoals Elementary at 100 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1900
- Overbrook Elementary at 218 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6179
KCS say 5-day multi meal boxes will be distributed on Tuesdays: July 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the following sites from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Capital High School at 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6500
- Flinn Elementary at 2206 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1959
- George Washington HS at 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV, (304)348-7748
- Herbert Hoover HS at 5090 Elk River Road N, Elkview, WV, (304)348-1947
- McKinley Middle School at 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV, (304)722-0218
- Nitro HS at 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV, (304)755-2451
- Riverside HS at 101 Warrior Way, Belle, WV, (304)348-1996
- South Charleston HS at One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV, (304)766-0352
According to KCS, 5-day multi meal boxes will be distributed on Tuesdays: July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2021 at the following site from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30pm:
- MCS Westside Elementary at 100 Florida Street, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1902
KCS says meals will be served daily at the following site on Mondays through Fridays from July 12 to July 16.
Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
- Capital High School at 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6500
The Kanawha County BOE says they will be closed on June 21 in observance of WV Day and July 5th in observance of Independence Day.
