Kanawha County BOE announces summer meal program dates, locations

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has released the dates and times for serving or picking up summer meals through the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.

The West Virginia Department of Education has said the program ensures children ages 18 and under facing food insecurity continue to receive free, nutritious meals during the summer when they do not have access to the School Breakfast or National School Lunch programs.

For the program, breakfast and lunch are open to all children 18-years-old and younger who want to participate.

“A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months,” BOE officials said.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please call the office of Child Nutrition at (304)348-6660.

The KCBOE says their locations will be as follows:

Sites for Monday through Friday from June 7 to June 30, 2021 include:

For onsite students, breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Parent pickup meals for breakfast and lunche will be available only from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Alban Elementary at 2030 Harrison Ave, St. Albans, WV, (304)722-0234

Ben Franklin Vocational at 500 28th Street, Dunbar, WV, (304) 766-0369

Bridgeview Elementary at 5100 Ohio Street, So. Charleston, WV, (304)766-0383

Carver Career Center at 4799 Midland Trail Drive, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1965

Central Elementary at 900 Helene St, St. Albans, WV, (304)722-0226

Chesapeake Elementary at 13620 McCorkle, Chesapeake, WV, (304)949-1121

Dunbar Intermediate at 1320 Myers Ave, Dunbar, WV, (304)766-1570

Flinn Elementary at 2206 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1959

MCS Westside Elementary at 100 Florida St, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1902

Midland Trail Elementary at 200 Ferry Street, Diamond, WV, (304)949-1823

Overbrook Elementary at 218 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6179

Pt Harmony Elementary at 5312 Big Tyler Rd, Cross Lanes, WV, (304)776-3482

Pinch Elementary at 300 South Pinch Road, Elkview, WV, (304)348-1943

William J. Raglin Center at 115 Marshall Ave, Dunbar, WV, (304)348-1942

Shoals Elementary at 100 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1900

Sissonville Elementary at 8324 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV, (304)348-1961

Weberwood Elementary at 732 Gordon Drive, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1924

Meals will be served at the following sites on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only from June 8 to July 28, 2021.

Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m.

Capital High School at 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6500

George Washington HS at 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV, (304)348-7748

Herbert Hoover HS at 5090 Elk River Road N, Elkview, WV, (304)348-1947

McKinley Middle School at 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV, (304) 722-0218

Nitro HS at 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV, (304)755-2451

Riverside HS at 101 Warrior Way, Belle, WV, (304)348-1996

Sissonville HS at 6100 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV, (304)348-1954

South Charleston HS at One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV, (304)766-0352

Meals will be served daily at the following sites Mondays through Fridays from July 1 to Aug. 4, 2021.

Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. for on-site students and parent pick up meals for breakfast and lunch will only be available from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Central Elementary at 900 Helene St, St. Albans, WV, (304)722-0226

Shoals Elementary at 100 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1900

Overbrook Elementary at 218 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6179

KCS say 5-day multi meal boxes will be distributed on Tuesdays: July 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the following sites from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.:

Capital High School at 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6500

Flinn Elementary at 2206 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1959

George Washington HS at 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV, (304)348-7748

Herbert Hoover HS at 5090 Elk River Road N, Elkview, WV, (304)348-1947

McKinley Middle School at 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV, (304)722-0218

Nitro HS at 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV, (304)755-2451

Riverside HS at 101 Warrior Way, Belle, WV, (304)348-1996

South Charleston HS at One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV, (304)766-0352

According to KCS, 5-day multi meal boxes will be distributed on Tuesdays: July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2021 at the following site from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30pm:

MCS Westside Elementary at 100 Florida Street, Charleston, WV, (304)348-1902

KCS says meals will be served daily at the following site on Mondays through Fridays from July 12 to July 16.

Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Capital High School at 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV, (304)348-6500

The Kanawha County BOE says they will be closed on June 21 in observance of WV Day and July 5th in observance of Independence Day.