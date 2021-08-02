Kanawha County BOE releases mask guidelines for schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has issued new rules for mask-wearing for the upcoming fall semester.

KCBOE officials say employees and students in Kindergarten through 5th Grade will be required to wear masks in school, students in 6th through 12th grades, however, masks will be optional.

The news comes amid growing concern over the Delta variant, which at the state’s last update on the variant last week had more than doubled to 100 cases. As of this morning, Kanawha County was listed as gold on West Virginias County Alert System map, with an infection rate of 10.03% and a percent positivity rate of 4.22%