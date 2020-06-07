Kanawha County BOE to re-discuss decision on canceled graduations at meeting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has added a new item to its agenda for this month’s board meeting. That item is to re-discuss the previous decision to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies and instead hold them virtually.

For many Kanawha County students and parents, word of the canceled in-person ceremony was devastating news, and since the announcement, many families have called upon administrators to reconsider their decision.

As a result of the backlash that Kanawha County Schools administrators received within the last 24 hours, the Board of Education has decided to bring up the topic at next week’s board meeting.

The Kanawha County Schools decision to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies came after a proposal that did not meet current health guidelines set by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the State of West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Commission President, Kent Carper said, “Dr. (Sherri) Young, Chief Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has worked throughout this pandemic to protect the safety of our community, I will continue to support her in the advice she gives regarding safe, alternative methods for graduation ceremonies for Kanawha County students.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is working in conjunction with the board, health department and commission said she and the City are working on creative solutions that will allow the class of 2020 to have a memorable graduation.”

These solutions will be discussed on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Board of Educations Meeting.

