Kanawha County BOE votes to keep superintendent

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has voted to extend the contract for Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams.

With a 4-1 vote, the board extended the contract for four years beginning July 1, 2021, with Williams receiving a $5,000 pay increase each year beginning in 2022, according to the Board of Education’s Twitter.

Williams was voted in as Kanawha County Schools’ new superintendent last February following the June retirement of the former superintendent, Dr. Ron Duerring.