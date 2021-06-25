Kanawha County bookmobile will resume regular service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Public Library’s bookmobile is back for 2021 after being shut down due to 2020’s pandemic. Beginning July 6, the Mobile Library will resume regular bookmobile service.

Curbside service at the Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston will end on June 25 so staff can restock the shelves before regular service starts up again.

“We’re excited to get the Mobile Library back on the road,” said Mobile Library Manager Anthony DeMinico. “Bookmobile service is an essential KCPL service because it allows us to bring the library to underserved areas of Kanawha County. We expect the schedule that begins on July 6th to be our regular weekly schedule until the start of school.”

Mobile Library Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

-Old Kanawha Baptist Church, Pratt: 10 am – 12:30 pm

-Dollar General, East Bank: 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Wednesday, July 7

-Shops at the Kanawha City Mall, Kanawha City: 10 am – 12:30 pm

-Coonskin Park, Mink Shoals: 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Thursday, July 8

-Agsten Manor, Charleston: 10 am – 12:30 pm

-Lab Corp/Patrick Street, Charleston: 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Friday, July 9

-Church of the Nazarene, Campbell’s Creek: 10 am – 12:30 pm

-Lab Corp/Patrick Street, Charleston: 1:30 pm – 4 pm

The purpose of the KCPL Mobile Library is to make it more convenient for people to access library materials by offering high-demand materials for people of all ages like bestselling books, DVDs, audiobooks, music CDs, and more. A KCPL Library Card is required in order to check out items from the Mobile Library.

For more information, call 304-949-2400 or visit the KCPL website at kanawhalibrary.org/locations/mobile-library/.