Kanawha County breaks record number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County has broken another record during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Kanawha County has reached an all-time high at 152 current hospitalizations. The KCHD says the previous record was on Sept. 21, 2021.

The county is also reporting 350 additional cases in the past 24 hours. Active cases are currently at 1,099, down from Monday after 696 newly reported recoveries brought the number of Kanawha County residents recovered from COVID-19 to 38,932. No additional deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

With the rise in hospitalizations, the KCHD is urging residents to get both their vaccinations and boosters to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Since Friday, we have seen close to 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County. Coupled with that, today we have seen the highest number of patients hospitalized in Kanawha County due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.” said. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the KCHD. “We continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against this virus and maintain up-to-date vaccinations with booster doses at the appropriate time.”

The KCHD also shared concern about the FDA’s decision to update their guidance on monoclonal antibodies to prohibit the use of “the readily available” Regen-Cov because it “lacks efficacy against the Omicron variant.”

“We are most appreciative of the partnership we have had with the State of West Virginia in administering the antibodies. With yesterday’s announcement, we are again impeded in our ability to help patients fight this virus and stay out of the hospital,” Young said. “We continue to work with our federal partners, including Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, to increase the allocation of Soltrovimab which is effective against the Omicron variant.”

The KCHD is continuing to hold COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the KCHD located at 108 Lee Street East in Charleston. They say no appointment is necessary and seasonal flu vaccines are also available.

More information is available on the KCHD website or by calling the KCHD at 304-348-8080.