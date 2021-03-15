Kanawha County bus involved in three-vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) – At least two people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson, West Virginia, according to Metro 911.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 15 in the 6200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest near the Jefferson Motel. Two cars and a Kanawha Valley Regional Transport Authority bus were involved in the crash.
All east-bound lanes were temporarily shut down due to the crash. There is no word on the conditions of those injured.
