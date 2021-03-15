Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County bus involved in three-vehicle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two vehicles and a Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus were involved in a crash in Jefferson Monday, March 15. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Elbert Mosley)

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) – At least two people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson, West Virginia, according to Metro 911.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 15 in the 6200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest near the Jefferson Motel. Two cars and a Kanawha Valley Regional Transport Authority bus were involved in the crash.

Two vehicles and a Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus were involved in a crash in Jefferson Monday, March 15. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Elbert Mosley)

All east-bound lanes were temporarily shut down due to the crash. There is no word on the conditions of those injured.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS