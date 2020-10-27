Kanawha County church moves services online due to COVID-19 outbreak

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A church in Charleston is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 within the past few days.

Maranatha Baptist Church is tracking 19 positive COVID-19 test results as of Oct. 27, according to Pastor Kevan Bartlett. He says the church has not had any cases of the virus prior to the past few days.

Bartlett says there will be a suspension of “attended” services for at least the next two weeks, and the church will hold livestreamed services viewable on its Facebook page.

“Of course this is disappointing and frustrating. Nobody feels the loss more than I do,” Bartlett said. “But our Heavenly Father will see us through so that HE will be glorified. Our church will not be stopped by this virus. We will modify and adjust – and keep worshipping and serving the Lord!”

The church is also closing Maranatha Daycare and the church office through Friday, Nov. 6. Bartlett says the Children and Teen ministries are also on hold until further notice.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.