Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles E. King Jr. passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After serving the citizens of Kanawha County for more than 45 years officials say Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles E. King, Jr. passed away.

The Kanawha County Government, issued the following statement regarding his passing:

Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “Today, Kanawha County has lost one of its best and

brightest. Judge King served the citizens of Kanawha County for more than 47 years. Through his

lifelong dedication to the justice system – both during his time on the bench and as a prosecuting

attorney – Charlie King impacted thousands of lives.” Commissioner Carper continued, “Charlie King

was one of my life-long best friends. My wife, Debbie, and I will miss him dearly. My thoughts and

prayers are with his his wife Phyllis, and his daughters Amy and Stacy during this difficult time.”

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “Judge King epitomized what it meant to be a judge. He was

respected and revered by every person that had the honor to appear in his courtroom. Today is a

sad day for Kanawha County. My wife, Judge Tera Salango, and I send our sincere condolences to

Judge King’s family.”

Commissioner Hoppy Shores stated, “Judge King was a wonderful person and a great friend; he will

be missed. Bronson and I are keeping his family in our prayers.”

Commissioner-elect Lance Wheeler stated, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and

friends of Judge Charles E. King, Jr. His long-standing dedicated service to the judicial system and

citizens of Kanawha County is to be respected and recognized. My wife Jessica and I are keeping his

family in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Charles King became a Kanawha County Prosecutor in 1973 and was elected as the Prosecuting

Attorney in 1984. He was first elected as Circuit judge in 1988. He served as the Chief Judge on

several occasions, including the majority of 2020.