KCHD: 16 cases of COVID-19 in Riverside cluster

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, and Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials met this morning to discuss the cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. KCHD Director Dr. Sherri Young reported total of 16 positive cases have been reported connected to the facility.

“Despite what all the models say,” according to Dr. Sherri Young, “We may be seeing our surge in Charleston and the Kanawha Valley.” Young says

The officials along with Young are urging people in the county to continue taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus. Young says the county has a total of 110 positive cases. Young says 52 cases remain active while 58 of the cases are now closed. According to the West Virginia DHHR, delays are often experienced with reporting between local and state health department levels, and not all of these cases have been reported by the state as of 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020.

Young says the importance of these precautions is to lower the risk of asymptomatic patients spreading the virus not only among nursing and rehabilitation facilities, but in the community as well.

Dr. Young says the county saw its largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases yesterday with 18 positive results. She also hopes to see the county’s peak within this week as some drive-in clinics have begun to see a slow-down. However Young says at this time, cases are still increasing, and she does not believe West Virginia is medically ready for the possibility of reopening.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin also says the City of Charleston will follow health officials’ recommendations, and won’t risk opening up the city too soon in order to keep residents safe.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories