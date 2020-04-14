Kanawha County, City of Charleston to host virtual town hall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and Kanawha County will be streaming the second virtual town hall meeting this week with questions submitted by the public.

The City and County will be hosting the meeting through the ZOOM video conference at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, and will be able to view on The City of Charleston and Kanawha County Facebook pages, according to The City of Charleston.

The reason for the virtual town hall is to further promote social distancing. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Commissioner Ben Salango will moderate. Panelists include:

Dr. Sherri Young from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department,

Missy Ruddle from Kanawha County Schools,

Paulette Justice from Kanawha Valley Senior Services,

Scott Adkins from WorkforceWV.

“With the success of our first town hall meeting, it was important to us to continue these informational sessions,” said Goodwin. “We continue to work with Dr. Sherri Young and have added panelists who can answer questions from parents and students navigating the final semester, testing and graduation; questions relating to unemployment claims and questions about senior services during this pandemic.”

Questions can be submitted by email to townhall@cityofcharleston.org through noon, Thursday, April 16, 2020.

