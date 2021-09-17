Kanawha County Cleanup returns this weekend in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Cleanup gives people a chance to get rid of trash around their homes for free. The popular program had to be canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but now it is back and the first event is this weekend in Sissonville.

Just short of 800 vehicles came to the last Kanawha County cleanup in Sissonville which was in the fall of 2019. This year county leaders say they are expecting even more people to drop off debris.

“Just drive around Kanawha County and you are going to see trash on the roadways, tires in the rivers and we’ve got to prevent that from happening,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

The program offers people a chance to get rid of household debris for free. Organizers say it not only makes the area look better but can also cut down on flooding.

“That is the intent of this program is to make sure that we are preventing the trash from getting on the side of the road, preventing the tires from being in the waters,” Wheeler said.

Kanawha County Planning Director Steve Neddo said in just one morning he took two complaints about illegal dumps. It is a problem he hopes the cleanup events will continue to help alleviate. He said at the last cleanup in Sissonville the county collected 16 tons of tires, 132 tons of trash, 15 tons of metal and 2.5 tons of electronic recycling.

“The numbers are there, so we do know that it works. It gets trash and keeps trash out of creeks and mainly the side of the road or wherever people just get rid of it,” Neddo said.

Some items that are not accepted at the cleanup events are gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals and motor oil.

If you are planning to bring tires keep in mind you can drop off no more than 10 and you’ll have to provide identification. The event is going on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Casdorph Road.

