Kanawha County Clerk’s office closed today after probable COVID-19 case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Clerk, Vera McCormick, was notified today of a possible positive COVID-19 case among employees.

The main office will remain closed for the remainder of the day for sanitation by the National Guard. The office is set to reopen tomorrow morning.

“I am saddened to hear of another employee who has been affected by COVID in my office. They are in my thoughts and prayers as they are experiencing symptoms at this time,” said McCormick.

Contact tracing will be completed for those in the office that has been in direct contact with the employee.