Kanawha County closes all county parks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOW) – All Kanawha County parks were closed today to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to Kanawha County Commissioner, Ben Salango, all county parks were closed today by the Kanawha Parks and Recreation through the Commission.

This includes Kanawha State Forest and Coonskin Park.

