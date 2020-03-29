Kanawha County closes all county parks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOW) – All Kanawha County parks were closed today to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
According to Kanawha County Commissioner, Ben Salango, all county parks were closed today by the Kanawha Parks and Recreation through the Commission.
This includes Kanawha State Forest and Coonskin Park.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
