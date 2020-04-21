Kanawha County Commission approved ‘Hero Pay’ funds for Charleston, municipalities throughout county

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission voted tonight to provide $100,000 to the City of Charleston and $100,000 to the public safety grant committee to help provide “Hero Pay” to first responders throughout the county.

Commission President Kent Carper says “These heroes have continued to provide critical

services during this public health crisis, and they deserve our recognition, respect and support.”

Commissioner Ben Salango says the Commission passed Hero Pay for the county’s first responders during its last meeting. Tonight, the Commission approved the funds to provide an additional $4 per hour dated from March 15-April 15.

According to information sent to 13 News, tonight the Commission approved $159,304.56 for county first responders including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office, Emergency Management, EOC, custodial, maintenance and Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

The Commission also partnered with Metro 911 and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority to provide hero pay to employees.

Carper says the while others in the nation have talked about providing hero pay on the federal level, he says it’s time for them to step up to the plate and provide for the nation’s first responders.

After the county voted to provide hero pay, the state passed a block grant to provide all of the state’s 55 counties assistance in providing hero pay throughout the state.

Salango says he would like $100,000 of the block grant to go to the City of Charleston to help provide hero pay for its first responders.

“We are committed to supporting our emergency responders and essential employees during this crisis. Many are working long hours under very difficult and stressful circumstances, and they deserve and have earned every benefit we can responsibly provide to them,” Salango says.

Carper seconded the motion saying Charleston is running 24 hours per day emergency medical services. Charleston police officers have also been out on the front lines, he says, as have other City employees including trash collectors.

Salango says the other municipalities in the county will benefit through $100,000 going to the County’s emergency response fund. These funds will go to the public safety grant

committed to be distributed.

In total, the hero pay and grant funding across all agencies is in excess of $600,000.00.

