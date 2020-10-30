Kanawha County Commission approves emergency polling location

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission was notified this afternoon of an emergency polling location change from Clerk of Kanawha County Vera McCormick.

Today, Clerk McCormick was notified by George Washington High School’s school administration in Charleston; that the school will be unavailable for usage as a polling place due to scheduling conflicts with an ongoing sporting tournament.

Commission President Carper said, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause

South Hills’ voters. We will have message boards in the South Hills area, directing voters, and we will be sharing heavily on our social media sites. We have asked for the assistance of Mayor Goodwin and Chief of Police Tyke Hunt to aid with traffic control.”

