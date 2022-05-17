CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission approved $207,000 for poll worker pay in the 2022 Primary Election.

800 poll workers served during the 2022 Primary Election in Kanawha County. Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, commended poll workers for their service during elections.

“Poll workers spend 16 hours a day at the polls,” Carper said. “It is very tough work. Poll workers deserve our respect and thanks.”

One week after Election Day, when County Clerk’s Office canvassed the Election, County Clerk Vera McCormick was able to process payment for poll workers. McCormick said she is grateful for local poll workers and talked about their work that she said often goes unrecognized.

“I am grateful to my employees who have worked through this Election and who diligently worked to get the Poll Workers paid quickly,” McCormick said. “Our Poll Workers work tirelessly on Election Day and often do not receive the recognition they deserve. I would like to publicly thank them for working through this Election and helping make every vote count.”

Commissioner Ben Salango also expressed thanks to poll workers and discussed the importance of poll workers during elections.

“Elections are very important, and our poll workers play a significant role in making sure they run efficiently,” Salango said. “They deserve to be paid quickly and we always work with the Clerk to make this happen. I would like to thank all of the poll workers for what they do to serve this County.”