CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says they are purchasing supplies to help residents clean up from the flooding that hit eastern parts of the county Monday, Aug. 15.

According to the commission, $25,000 worth of clean up supplies are being delivered to the Malden Volunteer Fire Department Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department to be distributed. The fire departments will also accept additional supply donations from community members who want to help their neighbors recover from the flooding.

“We know that those affected by the flood need help with supplies to clean up. We needed to help provide these supplies. We are using locally owned businesses when we can to purchase these items. We are working with Malden Volunteer Fire Department and Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department to distribute these items. I am grateful to our First Responders who always step up to help our communities,” said Commission President Kent Carper.

The commission says both fire departments will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily to distribute and collect supplies.

Supplies being distributed and collected include trash bags, bleach, shovels, push brooms, mops, buckets, work gloves and disposable cleaning gloves and N95 masks.

According to Commissioner Lance Wheeler, the commission is also working with Mountaineer Food Bank to set up locations for residents affected by the flood who are in need of food. He says the first location will be set up Aug. 18 at the Judson Baptist Church on Campbells Creek.

Commissioner Ben Salango commented, “Our citizens affected by the flood are struggling to clean up their homes and property. In addition to providing debris removal services, we are also providing cleaning supplies to help with their efforts. It was important that we get these supplies out as quickly as possible. We also encourage people to donate, and Malden and Cedar Grove VFD will accept donations to help the community.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler stated, “Not only are we helping with providing supplies for the cleanup, we know that food needs are another important issue. We are working with the Mountaineer Food Bank to set up locations to access food for the citizens affected by the flood. Their first location will be the Judson Baptist Church on Campbell’s Creek, and they will be set up tomorrow, August 18th.”