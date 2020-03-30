Kanawha County Commission closes county parks to avoid crowds

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission made a tough decision, but they say the right decision, in closing all county parks Sunday. But this news escaped the attention of many people looking to enjoy the outdoors.

With nice weather like we saw this weekend, it’s hard to stay inside. Many people in Kanawha County were hoping to enjoy the outdoors today at their local parks but were left disappointed. On a beautiful spring day, Coonskin park was the place to be. Many people agreed, but to their surprise, had to come up with a different plan because the park is closed.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do now! Mark? Well… I don’t know. I was thinking about going on the trail to go fishing,” one couple said.

The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation decided to close all county parks because of the coronavirus.

“You know, we were just going to, we weren’t even going to get out, just going to drive through. I just turned 84 and I think I was 21, probably which was the last time I was there,” a father and son duo said.

Commission President Kent Carper said it was a good idea to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county despite the nice weather.

One man all the way from Cabell County to be left disappointed.

“Sad… I like to see coonskin.”

Meadowood and Pioneer Park are also closed. Commission President Carper says he doesn’t want to make any promises as to when the parks will reopen. According to state officials, Kanawha State Forest is still open.

