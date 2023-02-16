CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has approved funding to support the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

At the Feb. 16, 2023 Kanawha County Commission meeting, the Sternwheel Regatta Committee requested a funding amount of $100,000 from the county toward the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. Commissioners say the funding will go toward boosting attendance, increasing revenue and economic impact and ensuring the Regatta’s long term sustainability.

According to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Committee, this year’s goals for the Regatta include increasing revenue and economic impact, increasing visitation from the 35-54 age demographic, and increasing carnival attendance and tickets.

The Committee says they also hope to grow attendance at supporting events, improve event communication, increase usage of their mobile app, increase the event’s media profile, and establish a baseline metric for event attendance and digital platforms.

The committee went over the economic impact of the 2022 Regatta. According to city officials, the five-day event generated $31,507,883 in economic impact and directly supported an estimated 5,978 jobs. Officials say approximately 210,000 people attended the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, 71% of whom were local attendees and 29% of whom were from out-of-town and traveled at least 50 miles. City officials estimate that hotel capacity during the Regatta was at approximately 95%.

The commission says the $100,000 will come from the County Manager’s account.